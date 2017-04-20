Rays' Austin Pruitt: Comes up big Wednesday for first big-league win
Pruitt gave up just one hit while striking out five over 3.1 scoreless innings of relief Wednesday to pick up the win in a 8-7 victory over the Tigers.
The 27-year-old has had a brutal start to his major-league career -- the outing lowered his ERA to 10.00 through nine innings -- but Pruitt rewarded the Rays' faith in him Wednesday. He'll need a few more appearances like this one before he's worth a spot on any fantasy rosters, though.
