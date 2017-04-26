Rays' Austin Pruitt: Goes three innings in spot start
Pruitt pitched three scoreless innings while allowing just a single hit and a walk with three strikeouts in his spot start Tuesday against the Orioles.
A last-minute announcement replaced Erasmo Ramirez with Pruitt, who'd largely been bombarded out of the bullpen to start the year -- 10 earned runs in his first 5.2 innings. He was left in for just 54 pitches, so Pruitt didn't exactly serve as a surprise source of fantasy value. However, he's now tossed a combined 8.2 scoreless innings with a 10:1 K:BB over his last three appearances. It doesn't seem likely that the rookie will slide into the Rays' rotation in the immediate future, but he did work almost exclusively as a starter in the minors.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Starting Tuesday against O's•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Impressive multi-inning outing Saturday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Comes up big Wednesday for first big-league win•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Hit hard again in Monday outing•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Retains manager's confidence despite rough debut•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...