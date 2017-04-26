Pruitt pitched three scoreless innings while allowing just a single hit and a walk with three strikeouts in his spot start Tuesday against the Orioles.

A last-minute announcement replaced Erasmo Ramirez with Pruitt, who'd largely been bombarded out of the bullpen to start the year -- 10 earned runs in his first 5.2 innings. He was left in for just 54 pitches, so Pruitt didn't exactly serve as a surprise source of fantasy value. However, he's now tossed a combined 8.2 scoreless innings with a 10:1 K:BB over his last three appearances. It doesn't seem likely that the rookie will slide into the Rays' rotation in the immediate future, but he did work almost exclusively as a starter in the minors.