Pruitt (2-0) pitched a perfect 2.1 innings in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Astros, notching a pair of strikeouts.

Pruitt was dominant over his time on the mound, firing 16 of his 20 pitches for strikes and notching first-pitch strikes on all but one of the seven batters he faced. The 27-year-old righty has validated the trust manager Kevin Cash showed in him despite a rocky first five outings, allowing just one earned run on 6.2 innings over his last three appearances.