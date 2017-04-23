Rays' Austin Pruitt: Impressive multi-inning outing Saturday
Pruitt (2-0) pitched a perfect 2.1 innings in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Astros, notching a pair of strikeouts.
Pruitt was dominant over his time on the mound, firing 16 of his 20 pitches for strikes and notching first-pitch strikes on all but one of the seven batters he faced. The 27-year-old righty has validated the trust manager Kevin Cash showed in him despite a rocky first five outings, allowing just one earned run on 6.2 innings over his last three appearances.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Comes up big Wednesday for first big-league win•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Hit hard again in Monday outing•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Retains manager's confidence despite rough debut•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Excellent over four innings Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...