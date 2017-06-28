Pruitt was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

Pruitt has struggled mightily over his 31.2 innings with the Rays this season, as he currently holds a 6.25 ERA. He'll be sent to Triple-A Durham where he'll face lighter competition with the hopes of getting his groove back on the mound.

