Rays' Austin Pruitt: Optioned to minors Tuesday
Pruitt was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.
Pruitt has struggled mightily over his 31.2 innings with the Rays this season, as he currently holds a 6.25 ERA. He'll be sent to Triple-A Durham where he'll face lighter competition with the hopes of getting his groove back on the mound.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Earns three-inning save Friday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Solid multi-inning outing Tuesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Earns fifth win in matinee•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Notches win in return to majors•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Brought back to majors•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Expected to be recalled•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....