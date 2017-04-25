Pruitt will start Tuesday against the Orioles, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Erasmo Ramirez was scratched just prior to first pitch due to undisclosed reasons, opening the door for Pruitt to make his first career start. Pruitt has been knocked around in eight relief appearances this season, yielding 10 earned runs on 21 hits and three walks in 11.1 innings.

