Snell allowed three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four batters over five innings during Saturday's win over Houston.

The sophomore wasn't sharp Saturday, and he's lucky the Astros didn't do more damage. Snell currently sports a 5.43 FIP and has just 15 strikeouts through 21.1 innings for the campaign, so he's likely lucky to be sporting a 3.38 ERA. Command also continues to be a problem, and he'll need to improve on his 13.9 walk percentage. Snell projects to face the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre next.