Rays' Blake Snell: Another short outing Tuesday
Snell didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics and allowed three earned runs on three hits, three walks and a wild pitch over four innings while recording six strikeouts.
The six whiffs were certainly encouraging, but Snell's usual demons also made an appearance. He struggled with his control, issuing multiple free passes for the 10th time in 11 starts this season, and he prompted yet another early exit by working up to 85 pitches in just four frames. Snell had pointed to Tuesday's start as an opportunity to finally go at least six full innings for the first time this season, but it actually ended up being his shortest outing of 2017. The young left-hander will look to bounce back in his next start, which is likely to come against the Orioles next Monday.
More News
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Rebounds nicely Wednesday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Rocked by Bucs in return to rotation•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Looking forward to majors return•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Will return to rotation Wednesday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Could start Saturday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Produces best Triple-A start yet Monday•
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...