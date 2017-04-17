Rays' Blake Snell: Drops to 0-2 on the season with loss to Boston
Snell (0-2) allowed four runs -- just one earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters during Monday's loss to the Red Sox.
Some poor luck spoiled Snell's outing Monday. Brad Miller botched what should have been the third out of the second inning, and then the Red Sox tacked on three runs before Snell struck out Xander Bogaerts to end the frame. With a 2.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16.1 innings, the sophomore is off to an admirable start. He'll look to pick up his first win of the season in a tough home matchup against Houston on Saturday.
More News
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Fails to reach fifth frame•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Struggles with command in loss•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Anxious to make '17 debut•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: More effective with fastball, control Saturday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Better control Monday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Control problems again Tuesday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...