Snell (0-2) allowed four runs -- just one earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters during Monday's loss to the Red Sox.

Some poor luck spoiled Snell's outing Monday. Brad Miller botched what should have been the third out of the second inning, then the Red Sox tacked on three runs before Snell struck out Xander Bogaerts to end the frame. With a 2.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16.1 innings, the sophomore is off to an admirable start. He'll look to pick up his first win of the season in a tough home matchup against Houston on Saturday.