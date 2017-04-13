Snell allowed two unearned runs on two hits and three walks over just 4.2 innings during Monday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

Snell has oodles of talent and sky-high upside, but it's likely that Tampa Bay will continue to be cautious with the young lefty. After all, the Rays have traditionally been patient with their prospects, and Snell has just 21 starts at the highest level. The best is still to come, but don't be surprised if Snell settles into a nice groove and provides solid fantasy results as he continues to acclimatize to the highest level. At this stage of the game, you'll probably still want to be a little selective with the opponents you start him against, though.