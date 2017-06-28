Snell, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, made several improvements in his delivery while at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "I'm real excited about what I did, and also looking forward to what I'm about to do," he said. "I like where I'm at, I like what I learned, and definitely ready to get going.

The young lefty has long struggled with control issues, and the 5.36 BB/9 he compiled over 42 innings with the Rays earlier in the season played a significant part in his demotion to Triple-A Durham. However, Snell displayed notable improvement in that area as his minor-league stint unfolded, giving up just four walks over the 17.2 innings encompassing his most recent trio of starts. He also racked up a sterling 5-0 record and 2.66 ERA, so both the Rays and Snell certainly have reason that the adjustments he made with the Bulls will pay dividends at the big-league level this go-around.