Rays' Blake Snell: Rebounds nicely Wednesday
Snell struck out five and allowed four hits and four walks through five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday.
This was a nice turnaround start for Snell, who was knocked around for six runs over five innings in his first outing back from the disabled list last week. The 24-year-old was unlucky to walk away with a no-decision, seeing as he exited the game with a three-run lead before the Rays' bullpen imploded for seven runs over the next three innings. While Wednesday was definitely a step forward from his previous start, Snell still issued four free passes, bringing his BB/9 up to an unsightly 5.9 on the season. The young southpaw and his 4.85 ERA won't see another start until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Rocked by Bucs in return to rotation•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Looking forward to majors return•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Will return to rotation Wednesday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Could start Saturday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Produces best Triple-A start yet Monday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Throws 112 pitches in Friday start•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...