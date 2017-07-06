Rays' Blake Snell: Rebounds nicely Wednesday

Snell struck out five and allowed four hits and four walks through five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday.

This was a nice turnaround start for Snell, who was knocked around for six runs over five innings in his first outing back from the disabled list last week. The 24-year-old was unlucky to walk away with a no-decision, seeing as he exited the game with a three-run lead before the Rays' bullpen imploded for seven runs over the next three innings. While Wednesday was definitely a step forward from his previous start, Snell still issued four free passes, bringing his BB/9 up to an unsightly 5.9 on the season. The young southpaw and his 4.85 ERA won't see another start until after the All-Star break.