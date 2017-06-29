Rays' Blake Snell: Rocked by Bucs in return to rotation
Snell (0-5) surrendered six runs on four hits and five walks over five innings while striking out six in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.
After seeming to get a handle on his control problems over his last few starts at Triple-A Durham, Snell returned to the majors and once again couldn't find the strike zone, throwing 56 of 98 pitches for strikes and tying his season high in walks. He'll take a 5.36 ERA and atrocious 5.7 BB/9 into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Cubs.
