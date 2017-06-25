Rays' Blake Snell: Will return to rotation Wednesday
Snell will make his return to the Tampa Bay rotation Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Snell got off to a rough start to the season, posting an 0-4 record in the majors with a 4.71 ERA. He was sent back to the minors to get back on track and did just that, winning five games for Triple-A Durham while posting a 2.66 ERA and 61:15 K:BB ratio. The 24-year-old lefty has now been deemed ready to return to the big leagues, where he'll take the rotation spot of Erasmo Ramirez.
