Rays' Brad Boxberger: Activated ahead of Thursday's game

Boxberger (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

As expected, Boxberger will be back with the Rays for Thursday's series finale against the Pirates. The team designated Danny Farquhar for assignment following Wednesday's game in order to clear room on the roster for the reliever. Seeing as Boxberger has only pitched in 24.1 innings since the start of 2016, he'll likely be eased back into regular action before eventually working back into the setup mix ahead of closer Alex Colome.