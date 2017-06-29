Rays' Brad Boxberger: Activated ahead of Thursday's game
Boxberger (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
As expected, Boxberger will be back with the Rays for Thursday's series finale against the Pirates. The team designated Danny Farquhar for assignment following Wednesday's game in order to clear room on the roster for the reliever. Seeing as Boxberger has only pitched in 24.1 innings since the start of 2016, he'll likely be eased back into regular action before eventually working back into the setup mix ahead of closer Alex Colome.
More News
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Ready for activation•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Could return Thursday•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Fires 20 pitches in rehab outing•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Briefly returning to High-A Charlotte•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Return bumped to Tuesday•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Will be activated this weekend•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....