Boxberger agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

Poor health limited Boxberger to just 24.1 innings last year and he lost the closer job to Alex Colome, so it was a year to forget, and as a result he was treated to a relatively small figure in negotiations. He will enter the year as the Rays' setup man, but could start saving games again if Tampa Bay decides to flip Colome for prospects this summer.