Rays' Brad Boxberger: Could return Thursday

Boxberger (back) could be activated from the disabled list as early as Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Boxberger came through his last rehab appearance with no issues, and as long as there is no lingering soreness come Thursday, it sounds like the 29-year-old could rejoin the Rays' bullpen for their series finale with the Pirates.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories