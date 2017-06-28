Rays' Brad Boxberger: Fires 20 pitches in rehab outing
Boxberger (back) gave up an earned run on a hit and a walk over an inning in High-A Charlotte's 8-4 loss to Tampa on Tuesday. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Boxberger fired 20 pitches overall, 13 of which he threw for strikes, in what is supposed to be his final rehab outing before being activated by the Rays. The former closer had been sent back down to the Stone Crabs for Tuesday's appearance in order to get him one final tune-up, following an appearance for Triple-A Durham last Wednesday that led to some residual soreness.
More News
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Briefly returning to High-A Charlotte•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Return bumped to Tuesday•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Will be activated this weekend•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Set for MLB return Friday•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Control problems in last rehab appearance•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Solid in latest rehab appearance•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....