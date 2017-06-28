Rays' Brad Boxberger: Fires 20 pitches in rehab outing

Boxberger (back) gave up an earned run on a hit and a walk over an inning in High-A Charlotte's 8-4 loss to Tampa on Tuesday. He also recorded two strikeouts.

Boxberger fired 20 pitches overall, 13 of which he threw for strikes, in what is supposed to be his final rehab outing before being activated by the Rays. The former closer had been sent back down to the Stone Crabs for Tuesday's appearance in order to get him one final tune-up, following an appearance for Triple-A Durham last Wednesday that led to some residual soreness.