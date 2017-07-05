Rays' Brad Boxberger: First hold of season Tuesday

Boxberger notched his first hold of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cubs, firing a scoreless inning while allowing a walk and recording a strikeout.

So far, so good for the 29-year-old former closer, who finally made his 2017 debut last Friday against the Orioles. Boxberger also fired a scoreless inning in that contest, striking out the side on 13 pitches. He disposed of the potent trio of Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist and Ian Happ after giving up a leadoff walk to Kris Bryant on Tuesday, so he's certainly proving himself against quality hitters thus far. If the veteran right-hander can continue turning in efforts of similar caliber, the Rays will potentially have one of the stronger late-inning 1-2 punches in baseball in the form of Boxberger and closer Alex Colome.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories