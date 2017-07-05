Rays' Brad Boxberger: First hold of season Tuesday
Boxberger notched his first hold of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cubs, firing a scoreless inning while allowing a walk and recording a strikeout.
So far, so good for the 29-year-old former closer, who finally made his 2017 debut last Friday against the Orioles. Boxberger also fired a scoreless inning in that contest, striking out the side on 13 pitches. He disposed of the potent trio of Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist and Ian Happ after giving up a leadoff walk to Kris Bryant on Tuesday, so he's certainly proving himself against quality hitters thus far. If the veteran right-hander can continue turning in efforts of similar caliber, the Rays will potentially have one of the stronger late-inning 1-2 punches in baseball in the form of Boxberger and closer Alex Colome.
