Rays' Brad Boxberger: Impressive once again Thursday
Boxberger logged his second hold in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox, recording two strikeouts.
Making his second appearance in the last three days, Boxberger was dominant once again, firing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes and ringing up multiple strikeouts for the second time in his trio of his 2017 outings. The former closer has yet to allow a hit over his three innings, and manager Kevin Cash hasn't hesitated to afford him a normal workload now that Boxberger is finally healthy.
