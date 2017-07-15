Rays' Brad Boxberger: Notches win in extra-inning affair

Boxberger (2-0) fired a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Angels.

Boxberger looked sharp once again in what was his fifth straight scoreless effort since making his season debut on June 30. The 29-year-old right-hander showed excellent control over his one frame, firing eight of his 12 pitches for strikes. Manager Kevin Cash appears to have thorough confidence that his former closer is at full health, as he deployed him in a considerably high-leverage scenario Friday.