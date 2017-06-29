Rays' Brad Boxberger: Ready for activation
Boxberger (back) will be activated from the DL prior to Thursday's game.
The Rays have already made room for Boxberger, designating Danny Farquhar for assignment. Boxberger gave up six runs on eight hits and seven walks in eight minor-league rehab appearances, but he also fanned 13 in 7.2 innings. The former closer may be eased back into regular action, but Boxberger figures to eventually work into the setup mix in front of Alex Colome.
