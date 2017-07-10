Rays' Brad Boxberger: Records first victory Sunday

Boxberger (1-0) fired a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox, issuing two walks and recording a strikeout.

Boxberger wasn't as sharp as he'd been in his first three outings, but was able to wiggle out of trouble after issuing a pair of free passes by mowing down Christian Vazquez. The 29-year-old then nabbed his first victory of the season courtesy of Brad Miller's two-run home run in the home half of the frame, and he's now rung up seven strikeouts over his first four innings of 2017. Boxberger was notably deployed as a set-up option Sunday, his first instance of eighth-inning work over his first four appearances. Given his solid efforts thus far -- as well as his extensive experience in high-leverage scenarios -- this could well be the role that Boxberger opens the second half of the season in.

