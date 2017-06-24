Rays' Brad Boxberger: Return bumped to Tuesday
Boxberger (back) is expected to return from the disabled Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He reportedly felt some soreness in his oblique following Wednesday's outing and will throw a side session Sunday to ensure it's okay.
Boxberger believes the soreness isn't anything to worry about, so unless something pops up following Sunday's side session, it seems he will be ready to rejoin the bullpen Tuesday. He will likely be eased back into duties in the bullpen initially, but could figure into the late-inning mix for the Rays if he rounds into form.
