Rays' Brad Boxberger: Shifted to 60-day DL
The Rays moved Boxberger (back) to the 60-day disabled list Friday.
The right-hander needs more time to work through his rehab program. Boxberger will be an option to return to the club in June and make a case to regain his former role as the top setup man.
