Rays' Brad Boxberger: Working out daily at Tropicana Field
Boxberger (back) is working out daily at Tropicana Field as part of his ongoing rehabilitation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran reliever resumed a throwing program on April 5, but he isn't expected back before the end of the month. When active, Boxberger is likely to slot in as an eighth-inning option for manager Kevin Cash that can also close out games on days when Alex Colome is unavailable.
More News
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Still no timetable for return•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Working toward throwing program•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Listed on 10-day DL•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Still aiming for April return•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Unlikely to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...