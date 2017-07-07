Rays' Brad Miller: Activated from disabled list Friday
Miller (groin) was activated off the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against Boston, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller has been out since early June with a groin strain, but looked healthy during his five rehab appearances, including a 2-for-4 game with a home run in Wednesday's Triple-A Durham outing. He is back in the lineup at second while batting sixth against the Red Sox on Friday, and should get a majority of the starts at the position, especially with Tim Beckham landing on the DL (ankle) prior to the game.
