Rays' Brad Miller: Avoids arbitration with Rays
Miller and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $3.575 million deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller experienced a massive power spike in 2016, slugging a career-high .482 and 30 home runs. His reward will be a strong showing in his first round of arbitration.
