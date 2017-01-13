Miller and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $3.575 million deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller experienced a massive power spike in 2016, slugging a career-high .482 and 30 home runs. His reward will be a strong showing in his first round of arbitration.

