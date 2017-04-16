Rays' Brad Miller: Drives in two in losing effort
Miller went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox.
The left-handed-hitting Miller is off to a slow start this year, hitting just .205 with two triples, a home run and six RBI in 13 games. He also has an unsightly 19:7 K:BB ratio in 44 at-bats. Miller certainly has power (30 homers in 2016), but he must cut down on his strikeouts in order to help fantasy owners in the average department. He is also a candidate to see days off against lefties, as he hit just .227 with three of his 30 bombs against southpaws in 2016.
