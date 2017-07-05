Rays' Brad Miller: Eyeing weekend return

Miller (groin) will likely be activated sometime this weekend, depending on how he feels after Wednesday's rehab game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller has been steadily moving closer to a return and all signs indicate he'll be back in the lineup just before the All-Star break. The slick middle infielder has moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham, where the Rays hope he can see more action at second base as he works back from a right groin strain which has sidelined him since early June. Miller has played in just 42 games this season due multiple DL stints.