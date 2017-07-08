Rays' Brad Miller: Impresses in return from disabled list
Miller (groin) went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, a double and two walks in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox.
It was a highly encouraging return for Miller, who was slashing .194/.343/.302 before the groin injury that necessitated his latest DL stint. The 27-year-old was generally swinging the bat well in his rehab starts, so the Rays and fantasy owners certainly hope Friday's effort might be an indication that he'll be able to bounce back to his usual level of production in the second half.
