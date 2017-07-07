Rays' Brad Miller: Likely to be activated this weekend
Miller (groin) was scratched from Triple-A Durham's lineup Thursday, meaning it's likely he'll be activated either Friday or Saturday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The likelihood of the move is made even greater by Tim Beckham's persistent ankle woes, which led to his absence from Thursday's contest against the Red Sox and could well keep him out through the All-Star break. Miller has been hitting well in his rehab and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Triple-A Durham's win over Charlotte on Wednesday.
More News
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...