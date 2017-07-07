Rays' Brad Miller: Likely to be activated this weekend

Miller (groin) was scratched from Triple-A Durham's lineup Thursday, meaning it's likely he'll be activated either Friday or Saturday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The likelihood of the move is made even greater by Tim Beckham's persistent ankle woes, which led to his absence from Thursday's contest against the Red Sox and could well keep him out through the All-Star break. Miller has been hitting well in his rehab and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Triple-A Durham's win over Charlotte on Wednesday.