Rays' Brad Miller: Moves rehab to Triple-A Durham
Miller (groin), who went 1-for-3 with a walk in a Tuesday rehab start for High-A Charlotte, will move to Triple-A Durham and could be back with the Rays by Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller went 3-for-8 in three games with the Stone Crabs and now could conceivably play in just one contest with the Bulls before being activated. The 27-year-old last saw game action with the Rays on June 6 before going on the disabled list for the second time this season.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...