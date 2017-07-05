Rays' Brad Miller: Moves rehab to Triple-A Durham

Miller (groin), who went 1-for-3 with a walk in a Tuesday rehab start for High-A Charlotte, will move to Triple-A Durham and could be back with the Rays by Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller went 3-for-8 in three games with the Stone Crabs and now could conceivably play in just one contest with the Bulls before being activated. The 27-year-old last saw game action with the Rays on June 6 before going on the disabled list for the second time this season.