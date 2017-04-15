Rays' Brad Miller: Out of lineup Saturday
Miller is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Daniel Robertson will take over at second base in place of Miller with the Rays facing the left-handed Chris Sale. Miller has struggled against both righties and lefties on the season, slashing .205/.326/.359 with 17 strikeouts in 39 at-bats, although he did produce a 3-for-4 effort Friday that included a triple and his first home run of the season. He could be out of the lineup again Sunday with southpaw Drew Pomeranz taking the hill for Boston.
