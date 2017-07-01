Rays' Brad Miller: Rehab assignment begins Saturday
Miller (groin) is in the lineup for Game 1 of High-A Charlotte's doubleheader Saturday, Bryan Levine of the Charlotte Sun reports.
Miller has been out since the first week of June with a groin strain, but is appearing in his first baseball game since heading to the DL with Charlotte on Saturday. It is unclear how much Miller will play, but this is good progress for the infielder. The Rays haven't mapped out a timetable for Miller, but it appears as though he could make a return soon after the All-Star break.
