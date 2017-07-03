Rays' Brad Miller: Ropes double in Sunday rehab start

Miller (groin) went 1-for-4 with a double for High-A Charlotte on Sunday but he won't be activated from the disabled list until Thursday at the earliest, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rehabbing second baseman played in three games over the weekend for the Stone Crabs, doubling in each contest while also walking and scoring once. It's certainly an encouraging sign that Miller has emerged setback-free from his first game action since early June, but the Rays apparently want him to knock some more rust off before having him return to the big-league club. Tim Beckham, who's been dealing with an ankle issue in his own right, and Taylor Featherston have both been making starts at the keystone in recent games.