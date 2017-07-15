Rays' Brad Miller: Ropes go-ahead RBI double Friday

Miller went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI double in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Angels.

The slugging infielder's two-bagger to deep center in the 10th plated Wilson Ramos with what turned out to be the winning run, extending his hitting streak since returning from the disabled list to four games in the process. Miller seems like a different hitter since coming back from a 27-game absence due to his groin injury, compiling a .385 average, .506 wOBA and 50.0 percent hard contact rate in those four contests.