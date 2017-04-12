Rays' Brad Miller: Sitting out Wednesday
Miller is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller will give way to Daniel Robertson at second base after starting eight straight games to begin the 2017 season. The 27-year-old is off to a sluggish start, with five hits (one extra-base hit), six walks and 12 strikeouts in 35 plate appearances. He will get plenty of chances to turn it around, but the Rays may opt to sit Miller occasionally against lefties until he gets it going at the plate.
