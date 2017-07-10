Rays' Brad Miller: Smacks key homer Sunday

Miller went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

Miller's 419-foot shot in the eighth with a man on snapped a 3-3 tie and ultimately proved to be the game-winner. The 27-year-old hit the disabled list with a groin injury on June 7 looking lost at the plate, as evidenced by a .194 average and .302 slugging percentage. However, Miller hit well in his minor-league rehab contests and then proceeded to go 4-for-9 with Sunday's homer and three RBI in his return during the weekend series versus the Red Sox. He thus enters the All-Star break on a high note, and the Rays and fantasy owners are undoubtedly hoping his recent surge is a sign he's finally snapping out of his offensive doldrums.

