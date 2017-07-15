Rays' Brendan McKay: Expected to make pro debut next week
McKay, the Ray's top 2017 draft pick, has joined short-season Low-A Hudson Valley and could make his professional debut some time next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 21-year-old two-way prospect is reportedly going to have a chance to both hit and pitch during his 2017 tenure, with the possibility of approximately 30 innings of work on the mound already having been floated. McKay's performance during his time with the Renegades the remainder of this season is expected to define what he'll concentrate heading into 2018.
