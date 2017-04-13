Rays' Brent Honeywell: Excels in second start
Honeywell (1-1) recorded eight strikeouts and gave up just one earned run on one hit, a solo home run, and three walks over seven innings in Double-A Montgomery's 5-2 win over Birmingham on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old now has a sparkling 20:4 K:BB over 13 innings, along with a 2.08 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and .100 BAA. Honeywell has had little trouble confounding hitters at the Double-A level between a 10-start stint in 2016 and his first two trips to the mound this season, racking up a total of 73 whiffs over 72.1 innings during that span.
More News
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Fans 12 in first start of season•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Will miss next start with right arm tenderness•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Records second win of season against St. Lucie on Thursday•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Tormenting High-A•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...