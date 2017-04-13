Honeywell (1-1) recorded eight strikeouts and gave up just one earned run on one hit, a solo home run, and three walks over seven innings in Double-A Montgomery's 5-2 win over Birmingham on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old now has a sparkling 20:4 K:BB over 13 innings, along with a 2.08 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and .100 BAA. Honeywell has had little trouble confounding hitters at the Double-A level between a 10-start stint in 2016 and his first two trips to the mound this season, racking up a total of 73 whiffs over 72.1 innings during that span.