Rays' Brent Honeywell: Named MVP of Futures Game
Honeywell became the first pitcher in All-Star Futures Game history to be named MVP in Team USA's 7-6 win over the World Team on Sunday, allowing one hit over two scoreless innings while striking out four.
The 22-year-old got the start and set the tone for Team USA's victory, fanning Alex Verdugo (RotoWire's No. 40 overall prospect), Amed Rosario (No. 9), Eloy Jimenez (No. 5) and Vlad Guerrero Jr. (No. 3) in an electric performance. Honeywell, the No. 29 fantasy prospect in his own right, has struggled a bit with his control since his promotion to Triple-A Durham in April, but he's now won five of his last seven starts with a 4.25 ERA and 51:15 K:BB in 36 innings, and perhaps most impressively has allowed zero home runs over that stretch. There may not be room for him right now in the Rays rotation, but Honeywell appears just about ready for his big-league debut.
