Rays' Brent Honeywell: Named to All-Star Futures Team
Honeywell was named to the USA squad for the All-Star Futures Game in Miami on July 9, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 22-year-old right-hander has had an up-and-down season over 16 starts between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham, compiling an 8-8 record, 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 86.1 innings. However, Honeywell remains one of the organization's brightest prospects, and his 110:25 K:BB, which partly consists of seven starts with at least eight strikeouts, serves as a prime example of his vast potential.
More News
