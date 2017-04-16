Rays' Brent Honeywell: Promoted to Triple-A
Honeywell was promoted to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Honeywell will join the Durham rotation in place of Taylor Guerrieri, who landed on the 7-day disabled list with an elbow injury. The 22-year-old Honeywell could very well stick with Durham even after Guerrieri returns, as the prospect has little left to prove with Double-A Montgomery after striking out 20 batters over 13 innings in his two starts at the level in 2017.
