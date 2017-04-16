Honeywell was promoted to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Honeywell will join the Durham rotation in place of Taylor Guerrieri, who landed on the 7-day disabled list with an elbow injury. The 22-year-old Honeywell could very well stick with Durham even after Guerrieri returns, as the prospect has little left to prove with Double-A Montgomery after striking out 20 batters over 13 innings in his two starts at the level in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories