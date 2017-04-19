Rays' Brent Honeywell: Throws quality start at Triple-A
Honeywell allowed three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings with one strikeout Wednesday in his debut for Triple-A Durham.
All three runs scored against Honeywell came via the long ball. As Tampa Bay's top pitching prospect, there's a chance the right-hander is called up at some point this season, especially if he starts to record more strikeouts against top-level minor league competition. The 22-year-old allowed three runs over 13 innings and posted a 0.62 WHIP at Double-A before the promotion.
More News
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Excels in second start•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Fans 12 in first start of season•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Will miss next start with right arm tenderness•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Records second win of season against St. Lucie on Thursday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...