Honeywell allowed three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings with one strikeout Wednesday in his debut for Triple-A Durham.

All three runs scored against Honeywell came via the long ball. As Tampa Bay's top pitching prospect, there's a chance the right-hander is called up at some point this season, especially if he starts to record more strikeouts against top-level minor league competition. The 22-year-old allowed three runs over 13 innings and posted a 0.62 WHIP at Double-A before the promotion.