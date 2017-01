Vargas was traded to the Rays on Wednesday as part of the return package for Drew Smyly.

Vargas is a top-400 prospect for dynasty leagues due to his ability to handle shortstop and his plus raw power, but he is probably five years away from reaching the majors. He hit .242/.344/.391 with seven home runs and a 35:32 K:BB in the Dominican Summer League as a 17-year-old last year. Look for him to get assigned to the Gulf Coast League this season.