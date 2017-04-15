Gillaspie, 24, has slashed .258/.333/.419 across 36 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham this season.

Gillaspie, a first-round pick in 2014, has shown excellent plate discipline throughout every stop of the minors, but since he can only play first base, the Rays will probably need him to flash more power in the upper minors before giving him his first taste of the big leagues. With the Rays currently deploying a low-ceiling platoon at first base of Logan Morrison and Rickie Weeks, it's not hard to envision Gillaspie eventually finding steady at-bats once he's promoted.