Rays' Chase Whitley: Blows save opportunity Sunday
Whitley was charged with his first blown save in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles, allowing an earned run on a solo home run over an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
The right-handed reliever was taken deep for a game-tying solo shot by Jonathan Schoop in the eighth, erasing the slim 5-4 lead Whitley had been asked to preserve. The 28-year-old has shown some vulnerability lately, giving up seven earned runs across his last eight appearances. However, he maintains a solid 3.00 ERA, while his 0.94 WHIP is certainly keeping fantasy owners pleased.
