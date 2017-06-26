Whitley was charged with his first blown save in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles, allowing an earned run on a solo home run over an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

The right-handed reliever was taken deep for a game-tying solo shot by Jonathan Schoop in the eighth, erasing the slim 5-4 lead Whitley had been asked to preserve. The 28-year-old has shown some vulnerability lately, giving up seven earned runs across his last eight appearances. However, he maintains a solid 3.00 ERA, while his 0.94 WHIP is certainly keeping fantasy owners pleased.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories