Rays' Chase Whitley: Earns first hold of season Sunday
Whitley earned his first hold of the season in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Astros, giving up a hit and a walk over a scoreless 1.2 innings.
Whitley got six outs on an efficient 22 pitches, marking his third strong appearance since being called up from Triple-A Durham on April 15. The 27-year-old righty has given up a hit in each trip to the mound but has yet to surrender a run over 6.2 innings. While his control could use some improvement -- considering he's issued at least one free pass in each outing -- he's been a pleasant surprise as a multi-inning option thus far.
