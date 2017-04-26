Whitley (1-0) tossed three perfect innings in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles, recording three strikeouts. He was also credited with his second hold of the season.

Whitley fired 41 pitches overall, 27 of which hit the strike zone. He consistently got ahead of hitters, notching first-pitch strikes on all but two of the men he faced, and he now has four consecutive scoreless multi-inning appearances to open 2017. The 27-year-old's ability to eat up innings and his stellar work thus far figure to continue earning him an abundance of opportunity for the foreseeable future.